Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.70 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,224,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock worth $3,804,931 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

