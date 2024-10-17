Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

NYSE:MOH opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

