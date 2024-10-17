MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,411. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in MongoDB by 86.4% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in MongoDB by 327.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $278.39 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.