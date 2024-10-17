Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $903.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

