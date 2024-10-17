Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.23 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 27,020 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -216.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.23.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

