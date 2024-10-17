Mullen Group (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.78. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$15.71.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

