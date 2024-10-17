Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $26.99. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nayax shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 3,269 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NYAX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,790,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

