NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

MOH stock opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

