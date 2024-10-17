NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $106.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Get Our Latest Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.