NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 5,704 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

