NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 922.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,920. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.