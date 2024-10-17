NBC Securities Inc. Buys 592 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

