NBC Securities Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

