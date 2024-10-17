NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.17 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

