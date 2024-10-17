NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 4.0 %

IBKR opened at $146.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.