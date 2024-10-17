NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,408.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

