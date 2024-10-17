NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

NYSE BSX opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

