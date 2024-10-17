NBC Securities Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.