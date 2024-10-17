NBC Securities Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $252,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.5% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.0 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

