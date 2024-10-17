NBC Securities Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $135,000.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

