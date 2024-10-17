NBC Securities Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Old Republic International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

