NBC Securities Inc. Has $819,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6,447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,291 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 828,234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.