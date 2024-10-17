NBC Securities Inc. Has $902,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Shares of IBTK stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

