NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.4 %

BOOT opened at $167.07 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.