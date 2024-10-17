NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 72.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,266,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $132,917,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,009 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.