NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.71 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

