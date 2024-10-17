NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 2,045 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

