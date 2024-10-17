NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 4,000.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $105.09 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

