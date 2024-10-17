NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.