NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $209.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $210.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.96.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.