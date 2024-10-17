NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

