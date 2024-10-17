NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

