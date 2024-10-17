NBC Securities Inc. Sells 444 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 78,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

