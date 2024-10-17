NBC Securities Inc. Sells 475 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $194.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

