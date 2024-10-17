NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after buying an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

