Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,144.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.