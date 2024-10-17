Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.40. Neogen shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 107,213 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,461.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neogen by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

