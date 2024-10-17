NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,872,000. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,062,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

NEO opened at $13.83 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

