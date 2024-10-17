Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.99 and traded as high as $8.10. Neonode shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 127,634 shares trading hands.

Neonode Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

