NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NTCT stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

