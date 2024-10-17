Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) vs. Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Critical Survey

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) and Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and Next 15 Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 0 2.73 Next 15 Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.57%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Next 15 Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $498.16 million 3.49 $7.24 million $0.01 1,082.00 Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A $0.02 362.15

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Next 15 Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. Next 15 Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Next 15 Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science 0.57% 0.31% 0.25% Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Next 15 Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

