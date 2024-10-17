Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $256.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.61. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

