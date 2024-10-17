Northann (NCL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Northann to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75% Northann Competitors 0.34% -553.55% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Northann Competitors 86 783 964 93 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northann and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Northann’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northann has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northann and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $15.18 million -$7.13 million -0.49 Northann Competitors $2.37 billion $59.71 million 39.77

Northann’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northann. Northann is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northann peers beat Northann on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

