Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Novartis by 37.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 17.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 13.1% during the third quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Novartis stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

