NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Leelyn Smith LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,238 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.6% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,414,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,089,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,116,270 shares of company stock valued at $362,016,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

