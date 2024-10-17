Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £150.15 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.07).
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Daintith acquired 45 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($194.50).
- On Thursday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith acquired 46 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.02).
Ocado Group Price Performance
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.72) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.80 ($10.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.38 and a beta of 1.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
