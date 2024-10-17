OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneMain (NYSE: OMF) recently:

Get OneMain Holdings Inc alerts:

10/16/2024 – OneMain had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – OneMain had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2024 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

10/7/2024 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – OneMain had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – OneMain had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 64.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $817,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 33.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 672,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 169,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.