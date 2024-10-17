ORG Partners LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

