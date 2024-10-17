ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,358,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,789 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 835,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,057 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.29 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

