ORG Partners LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

SHEL opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

